A Downsville man jailed after possessing methamphetamine near a 9 week old juvenile

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a silver Dodge Dart traveling east on Sandal Street when the vehicle’s driver side tires crossed the yellow line. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and advised the driver of the vehicle of the traffic violation.

Deputies then made contact with the backseat passenger, 43-year-old Hondo D. Fields, who appeared overly nervous while sitting next to a 9-week-old child. Everyone was asked by deputies to exit the vehicle for deputies to initiate a search.

According to deputies, they found a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine on the floor board between the back seat and the back passenger door where Fields was sitting with the juvenile. Fields denied having knowledge of the methamphetamine but he stated that he lost a bag of methamphetamine prior to the incident.

Fields was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Controlled Dangerous Substance in Presence of Persons under 17 Years of Age.