A cool set up and dry through Thanksgiving

The forecast is cooling down and this will set the stage for a perfect Thanksgiving forecast. Friday there will be another front draping through the region, with another shot of cold air and very little rainfall in the very early hours on Friday.

The readings remain comfortably cool, with low to mid-60s for daytime high readings and overnight low temperatures dipping down into the mid to upper 30s.

The monthly to date average rainfall is roughly 2.82″. And now we are just over .5″ for the month, so we are in a deficit for the month but for the year we are a surplus of nearly 9″… Read more on the latest climate summary here.