VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area.

One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident.

“I ran inside the tornado shelter, my lights flickered, then they went out and I just heard the shop rumbling,” said Peyton Morgan who lives on Eagle Lake.

Morgan possibly caught the tornado on his cell phone as it headed straight towards him.

The owner of the house, Haley Kirby was stunned to hear that the tornado was heading towards her house. She confirms to Your Weather Station that no one was inside of the house at the time the tornado struck, just the family’s three dogs who all made it out safely.

“Next thing we know it was over our house and people were telling us that we didn’t have a roof,” said Kirby who was visibly shaken by the storm.

The family had their driveway lined with cars of people looking to help with the damage and patching up their roof. To go along with the roof, trees and power lines were down across the area with crews doing their best with the wind and rain to get power back to those who need it.