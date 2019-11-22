A community comes together to remember missing little boy on his sixth birthday

HOMER, LA (11/21/19)– Rondriez Phillips Junior turned six years old on November 21st. However, family and friends are having to celebrate without him as his disappearance happened over a year ago.

April 5, 2018, changed everything for the Phillips family.



“I need closure. I need some answers. I don’t know what happened. I wish I knew,” said Shelia Phillips, Junior’s Mother.



It’s been over a year and a half since Rondriez Phillips Junior was last seen in his front yard. To this day, his disappearance still remains a mystery.



“Casuse I know he would ask questions, “Momma why didn’t you come look for me, Momma why didn’t you come get me?” said Phillips.



Junior’s mother and hundreds in the community haven’t lost faith and continue to look for him.



“I was out in the woods one day. I was out whacking the weeds with my machete to help look for him,” said Dakota Foster, Helped look for Junior.



“I’m not going to stop until I find out the truth,” said Phillips.



Family, friends, and the community gathered at a park in Homer to celebrate Junior’s birthday. Junior was four years old when he went missing and today he is turning six.



“I wish you would come back today, on your birthday,” said Dacourea Phillips, Junior’s Nephew.



“Happy birthday Junior, momma baby, I miss you so much,” said Phillips.



Although time has passed, the search for Junior continues. Even for people who don’t know the family. A stranger posted on facebook he would give a $4,000 reward if junior is returned to his family.



“Ain’t nobody going to go to the police with no information, but people in that area know me. See if anybody comes to me with any information about this child,” said Kieth Johnson, Offering reward for Junior’s return.



Junior’s mom says she won’t stop fighting the fight.

“I stay strong for him and I’m going to continue to. I’m going to keep my faith,” said Phillips.

If you have any information about where or who has Junior, contact the Claiborne Parish sheriff’s Office.