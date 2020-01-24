A CALL TO MEN tackles masculinity and violence prevention with Grambling athletes

GRAMBLING, LA (01/23/20)– At Grambling State University, Campus leaders want to make sure athletes are prepared for what sports and life can throw at them.



“It’s just really important they understand that their responsibilities are bigger than the x’s and o’s of a game. When they speak boys listen,” said Tony Porter, CEO of “A CALL TO MEN”.



130 Grambling State University male athletes were able to sit down with the CEO of “A CALL TO MEN” and discuss what a healthier manhood looks like and putting a stop to violence against women.



“I know a lot of this stuff is going on across different universities. So for them to come over here and to share their knowledge to us, it means a lot,” said Ian Bailey, Grambling Baseball Team.



Athletes learned about preventing forms of violence and discrimination against women.



“We are living in an epidemic of violence against women and girls. As long as we can get men like them to speak up, stand up, and be a voice, that’s going to help decrease that violence,” said Porter.



In addition, understanding the other side of manhood. Asking, offering, and accepting help from others.



“It’s okay to talk about your feelings and emotions. As men, we have been taught to shove them down and act like we don’t have them. That’s killing us as men,” said Porter.



Porter says people listen to what athletes have to say..



“I think as student-athletes we have a different platform from regular students. We can really pass this information on to different people,” said Bailey.

Some athletes say the training opened their eyes to what happens on campuses across the nation.



“Just because it doesn’t happen to you doesn’t mean it’s not happening near you,” said Quintin Guice, Grambling Football Team.



A CALL TO MEN is invested by Jonesboro State Bank. They will be back in northeast Louisiana later this year to host a free training for middle and high school coaches who are interested in building a team of healthy manhood.