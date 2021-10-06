A Calhoun man arrested for theft and multiple drug offenses

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a caller in reference of their stepson possibly stealing their firearm and tried to sell it to a family friend. The firearm was described as a black .22 cal RB revolver with a white grip.

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, deputies went to the McDonald’s on the 200 block of Thomas Road to contact the caller’s stepson, 18-year-old William Anthony Painich. Upon arrival, deputies observed Painich and two other employees socializing at a parked truck.

Painich was seen in the passenger seat reaching towards the console. Deputies secured Painich and searched the console and found two separate bags of marijuana, which totaled to 20 grams.

According to deputies, Painich was read his Miranda Rights and he denied having knowledge of the stolen firearm or marijuana in the vehicle. However, the owner of the vehicle admitted to giving Painich a ride to work and claimed that Painich mentioned he had marijuana on his person when he entered the vehicle.

Deputies searched Painich and removed a small earbud case from his front pocket when he yelled “That’s mine!”. They discovered a small scrap of paper containing methamphetamine inside of the earbud case.

He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Painichi was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Theft of a Firearm.

His bond is set at $14,250.