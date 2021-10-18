A birthday celebration results in two local women arrested for multiple drug offenses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 17, 2021, the Monroe Police Department observed a woman rolling a marijuana blunt while sitting in the front seat of a black Kia Optima on the 1700 block of North 18th Street at a Waffle House. Once officers approached the vehicle, they made contact with 23-year-old Ymeka Yakeem Lewis and 18-year-old Nicole Yvonne Gregory.

Officers conducted a search of the car and discovered an orange container with two Xanax pills, an open container that possessed 750ml of Remy Martin, multiple rolled marijuana blunts, a marijuana grinder, several Backwood rolling trays with marijuana residue, and approximately 10 grams of marijuana in multiple bags.

Although Lewis denied possessing the narcotics in the vehicle, marijuana residue was scattered throughout the entire front driver compartment where she was located. Also, there was a clear cellophane bag of marijuana inside of the driver side cupholder.

Lewis advised officers that the drink she purchased the drink because the other two passengers were under the age of 21. Once Monroe Police questioned Gregory, she advised them that it was her birthday and she can’t remember anything regarding the incident because she was “turning up.”

Gregory admitted to possessing the Xanax pills, one marijuana blunt, and a clear cellophane bag of marijuana inside of her purse. She also admitted to drinking some of the Remy Martin.

Lewis and Gregory were transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Lewis was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernal, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, two counts of Unlawful Purchase of Alcoholic Beverages by Persons on Behalf of Persons under 21, and Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law. Gregory was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernal, Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law, and Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles.