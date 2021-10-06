A 19-year-old Covington man reported missing

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behave of the Covington Police Department for 19-year-old Noah Cuneo, who was last seen on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Covington High School.

According to officers, Cuneo missed the school bus and was seen walking away from the school. Cuneo was also seen walking near the Taco Bell and Market Max on Louisiana Highway 25.

Noah’s description of his last seen appearance is listed below:

Dark brown hair (long on the top and shaved on the sides)

Hazel eyes

Stands 5 foot and 6 inches tall

Weighs 140 pounds

He was wearing a red shirt, light blue sweatshirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

He was carrying a blue backpack.

According to his family, he has a developmental disability and his disappearance is a threat to his safety.

If anyone has any information for the whereabouts of Noah Cuneo, please contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.