A $14.6 Million winning lottery ticket goes unclaimed in Arizona

Arizona (CNN) (12/04/19)— A winning lottery ticket in the amount of $14.6 million recently went unclaimed in Arizona.

This is the largest unclaimed amount in Arizona history, beating the unclaimed amount of $4 million in 1999 by a landslide.

Lottery tickets have an expiration date of 180 days. The ticket in question was purchased on June 5 in Goodyear, Arizona, giving the lucky winner until December 2 at 5 P.M. to claim the prize.

Where this unclaimed money goes is completely up to the state.

In this case, about 30% goes to Court Appointed Special Advocates, a program where volunteers are appointed by a judge to represent abused and neglected children in court.

About $835,000 goes to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, which locates, prosecutes, and imprisons people that sexually exploit children.

Up to $250,000 goes to a program that gives thousands of Native American high school students the opportunity to take college courses for both college and high school credits.

The remainder of this unclaimed money will be used to fund prizes for new games and second chance drawings.

To date, the largest unclaimed lottery prize in America was $77 million that was purchased in June of 2011 in Georgia.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.