NOVA Graduates 28 in First Drive –Thru Graduation

MONROE, La. – NOVA (New Opportunities Vision and Achievement) Workforce Institute of Northeast Louisiana graduated 28 participants in its first drive-thru ceremony which was held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:30 pm at The Rose of Sharon Baptist Church in Monroe, La.

NOVA Graduates completed training through the Career Readiness / Essential Skills Program. This training prepared the graduates to fill high-demand jobs in the Northeast Louisiana Region.

Job placement assistance for these graduates is ongoing and proceeding as planned. Many of the Graduates are already employed or are in the interview process at area businesses.

“Because we strive to find our graduates living-wage jobs, they will improve not only themselves, but their community as well,” NOVA Executive Director Paul West said.

NOVA connects workforce needs with training entities and with residents to create long-term value for employers, participants and the community. For more information click here.