Two Monroe neighborhoods await flood improvements

West Parkview/Wossman and Booker T. Washington are two neighborhoods located along Young’s Bayou. These areas also frequently flood when there’s heavy rainfall, that’s why the city has worked to improve the drainage system.

Today city officials announced that the young’s bayou retention pond project has officially been included in the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s Statewide Flood Control Program. The city engineer says this project is very similar to the Rochelle Project, only 75-acres larger.

“This is going to be 80 acres of new retention,” Kim Golden, Monroe City Engineer, said. “And so the Rochelle, we have seen a big impact in that neighborhood. We believe that 80 acres will protect about 1300 structures, residential, public, and commercial.”

This is a $6.8M project. The DOTD has already placed $1.8M in the FY2020 budget. The project will mostly be funded through the Statewide Flood Control Project.