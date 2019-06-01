95,000 pounds of Johnsonville ready-to-eat sausages recalled

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – (5/31/19) Johnsonville, known for its sausage meat products, is recalling 95,393 pounds of its ready-to eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage, according to a press release sent out by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Any of the 14-oz. film, vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best Buy 06/09/2019” date on the back may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically hard green plastic.

There have been no confirmed reports of negative consumptive reactions, according to the release, though consumers are urged not to eat the product.

These items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, said Felicia Thompson of the USDA. The problem was discovered when a Johnsonville employee notified the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service of a customer complaint, according to the release.

Anyone with recall questions can contact Kirsten Bishir, Johnsonville’s consumer relations coordinator, at kbishir@johnsonville.com and by phone or text at 1-888-556-2728.

