94-year-old veteran almost threw away $6.5M lottery ticket

(CNN) — (8/2/19) Air Force veteran William Bowker, 94, almost let a fortune slip right out of his hands.

Bowker often plays the lottery. But when his granddaughter checked his latest lottery ticket for him, she mistakenly thought it was a Mega Millions ticket instead of a Megabucks ticket.

Luckily, Bowker double-checked — and it paid off.

“She got done, and later, I thought I should double-check it before throwing it away,” Bowker, who lives in Oregon, said in a news release from the Oregon Lottery. “I am glad I did. I immediately thought — BOOM! I won!”

His winning numbers were 14-32-41-43-44-47.

“You can still see where she circled the wrong numbers!” he said.

After Bowker learned he held the winning ticket to a $6.5-million jackpot, he immediately called a family meeting to discuss the prize and how to use it, according to the news release.

He ended up taking the bulk sum payment of $3.25 million and walked away with $2.2 million after taxes.

“I have what I need, and I’m 94,” the veteran said. “This is a wonderful way to help my family.”

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at a Jacksons Food Store in Happy Valley, Oregon.

Jacksons Food Stores will receive $65,000 for selling the winning ticket. The company said Bowker’s is the largest ticket it has ever sold in Oregon.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

