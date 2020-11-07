90 Plus: Former school teacher’s heart still young

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — A 93-year-old former school teacher found sharing time with young people keeps a heart young.

“I still have time to fill that bucket list. Don’t you think?” Ada Barry of Sunset stated.



Ada Barry is the third oldest of 13 children.

“We had to occupy ourselves and if we did come in the house and say there’s nothing to do mother found something for us to do. So, we didn’t gloat,” she said.



Ada married a young man from the area, “Willie” Barry of Grand Coteau. Ada calls him the best man in town.

“The way I met my darling was that I was teaching for the Religious of the Sacred Heart academy. I was going to college at night and teaching during the day,” Ada explained.



Ada says she and her husband came from big families with like minds. In 1995, he was bestowed with a “Service to Mankind Award” for community service.

“His family taught him the same things as I had,” she said. Our goal was to try to help people that needed help in any kind of way except for awarding a million dollars. That’s where we drew the line.”

Ada has a keepsake that reminds her of her husband. The family says they were married 66 years before he passed away.

“They were shooting pennies in the tree. This is the one he shot and that’s the one I shot. That was done in 1946,” Ada noted.



Ada was an avid golfer. She’s currently active in the Sunset Garden Club which puts on a festival every year.

“I was one of the five to first organize it.”



Ada and her husband adopted two children.

“We couldn’t image our life without them. We brought them both up from a very early age. They were chosen children.”



Ada’s longevity advice?

“I can contribute my longevity to my faith, my family and my friends. Without these three I dont’ know where I would be.”

Ada has six grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.