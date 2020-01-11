9 months after St. Landry Parish church fires, one of the pastors passes away

OPELOUSAS, La. (1/11/20) Pastor Harry Richard of Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas– one of the churches that was set on fire in 2019– has passed away.

Officials with the 7th District Baptist Association have confirmed to KLFY that Richard passed away early Saturday morning (January 11).

The pastor was 66 years old.

