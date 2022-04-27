WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Animal Shelters are currently experiencing overcrowding of homeless dogs at the shelter Director of OPAS says due to the impact of length per stay for each pet, They’re gearing up for the Empty The Shelter event.

This event takes places May 2nd – 15th, 2022 A nationwide initiative to ease the adoption process in hopes members’ of the community will come out and adopt a new pet. More than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate in this lifesaving event to place deserving pets in loving homes.

The Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter will have adoption fees reduced to 35 dollars per pet that are adopted.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

OPAS Director says “What’s happening right now, when we get full we basically put out a plea to rescue groups. We work with rescues all over the country from strays to owner surrenders, who are coming in. We have moms and puppies here as well. We have a lot of older dogs right now that are really great dogs and ready for adoption. We have a lot we are getting ready who are fixed and prepping everything for him or her for the Empty The Shelter event which starts next week.”

Monroe resident Morgan Yelton says “When I saw the dog it was so sweet and as I saw the dog went in the cage I was like I’m gonna come back and get you so I got up at seven this morning today and I’m going to adopt it, yeah, I’m so excited.”

The Ouachita Parish animal shelter has been trying to get more residents to come in adopt as they have seen an increase of people dropping off dogs and cats from the beginning of 2022 from January 1 to April 15 the shelter has taken in 1,048 dogs. The shelter is at max capacity because of the recent addition of animals it says if these animals don’t find a hole they will be euthanized

“Definitely come out here and like interact with the dogs and see which one fits best for you. Definitely ask questions and come to play with them and even if you’re able to adopt. Just come and play with them so they can have human interaction they are very full so come in a adopt.” say, Morgan

If you like more details regarding adopting your next pet visit The Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter at 417 Well Road, West Monroe. It’s open for adoption from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Director Stephanie Mullins says anyone looking to adopt a pet is free to stop by and see the variety of animals that are available for adoption.

The adoption fee for dogs and cats is $80 in cash and during the Empty The Shelter event it will be reduced to $35 in cash as well.