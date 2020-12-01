$8,500 reward offered for information on shot black bear in South Louisiana

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement has announced that an $8500 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the illegal killing of a black bear in St. Mary Parish.

According to the LDWF, agents were alerted about a dead black bear off of Log Bayou Rd. on Nov. 9 near Centerville.

Agents who responded to the scene and collected the 350-pound adult male bear learned that the bear was shot by a rifle a few days before Nov. 9. LDWF announced in a press release.

The Humane Society of the United States is offering up to $5,000, the Acadiana Chapter of Safari Club International is offering up to $2,500, and LDWF’s Operation Game Thief program is offering up to $1,000 for a total of $8,500 in reward money.

Additionally, LDWF says it is still investigating a different illegal black bear shooting in St. Mary Parish from May 17 off of Hunting Rd. south of Franklin where a bear was also shot by a rifle and was found a few miles from the bear found off of Log Bayou Rd.

A $6,000 reward is being offered in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program.

To use the tip411 program, citizens can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the “LADWF Tips” iPhone and Android app from the Apple App Store or Google Play free of charge.

The hotline and the tip411 program are monitored 24 hours a day.

Upon request, informants can remain anonymous.