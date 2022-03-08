TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three pharmacists and five nurse practitioners are due in federal court Wednesday following their indictments on federal charges in connection with an opioid abuse investigation involving Lansdell clinics and pharmacies in Southwest Arkansas.

A grand jury from the Western District of Arkansas handed up the indictments on March 1, charging each of the defendants with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose.



According to Jared Harper, assistant special agent in charge of the DEA Little Rock, the indictments stem from raids conducted by federal and Southwest Arkansas authorities in May 2021 at clinics in Texarkana, De Queen, Lockesburg, and Dierks.

The defendants’ names have not yet been released, but they are expected to be revealed during their arraignments Wednesday morning in federal court in Texarkana.