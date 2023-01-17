OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 2 west of Louisiana Highway 587 at approximately 7:00 AM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. This accident resulted in the death of 79-year-old Wanda C. Kennedy.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Kennedy was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma west on Louisiana Highway 2. The vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree for reasons that are still under investigation.

Kennedy, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the West Carroll Parish Coroner. It is not believed that impairment played a role in the accident.

Toxicology samples have been taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.