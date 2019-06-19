75 pounds of cocaine found floating off the coast of Louisiana

PORT OF IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – (6/19/19) A floating bundle discovered Tuesday turned out to be 75 pounds of pure cocaine.

On June 18, 2019, detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit were contacted by the Department of Homeland Security in reference to a number of suspected narcotics recovered by a work boat.

Detectives met the boat at the docks in the Port of Iberia.

“The ship’s captain reported locating a suspicious bundle floating in the water roughly 50-55 miles South of Southwest pass,” Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Wendell Raborn said.

Detectives discovered the bundle contained 30 individually wrapped packages of suspected pure cocaine each weighing approximately 2.5 pounds for a total combined weight of approximately 75 pounds.

The estimated street value for the narcotics recovered is more than $1 million.

Investigators are working with federal authorities in an attempt to determine the origin of the cocaine, Raborn said.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

