7 of Winston Churchill’s paintings on view in Louisiana

(AP) – (2/1/20) Seven of Winston Churchill’s paintings and one of his sculptures are on view through March 21 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

A news release says the exhibit at the university’s Hilliard Art Museum is titled “The Art of Sir Winston Churchill” and was organized by the U.S. National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.

In addition to Churchill’s own work it includes two sculptures by other people and a lithograph made by one of his granddaughters.

National World War II Museum historian Keith Huxen says Churchill once told a friend that painting kept him alive.

