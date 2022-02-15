NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash Monday night.

According to police, the crash involved a bicyclist on LA Highway 18 north of LA Highway 3120 in Ascension Parish.

The crash killed 66-year-old Willie Nicholas Jr. of Donaldsonville.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Nicholas was traveling south on LA Hwy 18 on his bicycle.

The Ford struck the rear of the bicycle according to police reports.

Nicholas was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to police, the driver of the Ford was buckled up and not hurt.

As part of the investigation, LSP took toxicology samples from Nicholas and the driver of the vehicle.

Louisiana State Police remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you and take simple precautions.

LSP advises bicyclists to wear a helmet, reflective materials and avoid distractions.