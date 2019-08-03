65-year-old Tallulah man dies in Ouachita Parish crash

MONROE, LA. – (8/3/19) Shortly before 9:15 p.m., on August 2, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on Interstate 20 near the Ouachita/Richland Parish line. The crash claimed the life of a wrecker driver.

The preliminary investigation revealed the wrecker driver, 65-year-old Lloyd Moore Jr. of Tallulah, was attempting to load a disabled vehicle onto his wrecker on the shoulder of I-20 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge citizens to remember that Louisiana’s “Move Over” law keeps EVERYONE safe. The “Move Over” requirement applies not only to first responders such as law enforcement, ambulance, and fire/rescue crews, but also to highway workers, tow and recovery truck operators, and any vehicle utilizing hazard/warning lights. Please MOVE OVER to keep them safe!

In 2019, Troop F has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths.

