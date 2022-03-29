MONROE COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Monroe County stabbing that left one man dead.

According to the ASP, Monroe County deputies were called to an apartment in the 500 block of 4th Street in Holly Grove Monday around 11:30 p.m.

Special agents said deputies found 54-year-old Cedric Earl Hampton dead with apparent stab wounds.

Deputies said they took another person living in the apartment into custody late Monday night.

On Tuesday, agents with the ASP Criminal Investigation Division said that person, identified as 65-year-old Nelson Morrow, now faces manslaughter charges in connection to the death.

Morrow was booked to the Monroe County Jail in Clarendon where he will be held pending a bond hearing.