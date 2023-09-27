WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — 6-year-old Arianna Prince has received a Citizens Life Saving Award from the Winnsboro Fire Department after helping her family escape from a fire that destroyed her home on Saturday, September 22.

Prince said she was not scared.

“I was brave enough. I wasn’t even scared, like a little bit.”

The Winnsboro family is displaced from their home located on Loan Cedar Road after an early morning fire started in the back of the house.

“My tummy was hurting, and I needed to go to the bathroom. All of a sudden, I looked up, and I saw fire in the cabinet. I saw it like this much, and then I looked for a second, and I realized there was fire,” explained Prince.

As soon as she noticed what was going on, she immediately woke everybody up. Arianna’s mother, Misty Gorman, remembers the moment when Arianna ran into action.

“Allergies are horrible anyway, and I had a stuffy nose, so, I couldn’t smell it. Next thing I know, I’m sleeping, and here is my baby girl, and she is just screaming. Once I got up, she went straight for her brothers and out the door with them.”

“I told her the house was on fire, and then I ran into my brother’s room, unlocked their door, ran to the front door,” Prince said. “I thought it was locked, but it wasn’t. My mom told me to go and knock on my neighbor’s door,” Prince added.

Misty says everyone inside the house made it out safely thanks to the quick thinking of her 6- year-old daughter.

“I’m so proud of this girl. She’s come a long way. She’s done good.”

It’s a story of bravery. A story Arianna says has inspired her to become a firefighter.

“You have to face your fears sometimes. Then you have to save your family because if you don’t, you won’t have a mom, no dad, no brothers. No nothing.”

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental in nature.

The family needs donations. If you would like to donate, please contact the Winnsboro Fire Department at (318) 435-5306 or click here.