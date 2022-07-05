MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 6-year-old California girl was pronounced dead after falling from a trailer that was a part of one of the parade entries in the Mandan 4th of July Parade and was struck by a tire of the trailer around 9 a.m. this morning.

According to Mandan Police Department, the girl was riding on the trailer that was traveling on Longspur Trail SE in Mandan, en route to the staging areas for the parade.

The girl fell off the trailer and was struck by one of the trailer’s tires. She was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Mandan Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.