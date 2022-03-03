ARCADIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five students are in the hospital after falling ill enough to prompt a 911 call from Arcadia High School Thursday morning.

According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, an employee from the high school called 911 at 9:15 a.m. to report that a number of students were ill. Arcadia police officers, BPSO deputies, and investigators responded to the school and it was determined that five juvenile students had “ingested an unknown substance and had become somewhat lethargic, and displayed poor coordination.”

Investigators went to the Bienville Medical Center where it was determined that all five students had in fact ingested gummies (candy) that were believed to contain THC or some other form of controlled dangerous substances.

All five students were admitted for observation while blood samples were obtained for analysis. Further investigation revealed that no other students are believed to be involved in the incident.

There is no word on whether any criminal charges are possible. The sheriff’s office says it is not releasing further information at this time.