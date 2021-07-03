4th Of July Festivities in the Twin Cities

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The July 4th weekend has officially kicked off all over the town, people are telling me they )re just happy to be out in this beautiful weather with friends and family, and socializing, something we couldn’t do last year because of the pandemic. but this year, people are celebrating early in the morning.

Just on the other side, in Monroe, Flying Tiger hosted their first annual firecracker 5k, and this fundraiser started early in the morning at 8am.

They also had food trucks, and live music and people just gathered for a good cause. David Thiels, 5k runner Says “I love running in the early morning, particularly on the 4th of July where we )re celebrating our freedom. but we normally run on Saturdays anyways, but being able to come out here and enjoy all the fellowship with all the other runners like with my daughter over here, and all too.” He says. It’s so much fun and we’re wonderful things to do. It’s a way to honor God with the body he )s blessed us with.”

Jack Armstrong, also a 5k runner says this is the perfect excuse to celebrate outdoors with loved ones.

“It’s really fun. I like to socialize, get over here and talk to different people, with the way to start the 4th of July.” He says.

Back here in West Monroe, we could also see a big crowd really to rock and roll. We also have live music, we have amazing refreshments as well.

Jamie Yates, a West Monroe resident says getting out of the house and actually enjoy doing outdoor activities is the best part.

“We’re actually excited that we gotta get out and do something. it )s not just watching fireworks this year. we get to hang out with our families, and actually get out and do things. watch the community you know. She says. It’s really fun.”

So if you guys are planning to go out and watch the fireworks, well, stay tuned with KTVE news for some traffic updates but if you’re staying home to watch the fireworks on your TV, well, we also got you covered.