$48M Renovation and Expansion project approved for Monroe water plant

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– The Monroe City Council approved a $48 million Monroe Water Treatment Plant Renovation and Expansion project.

“The current plant we have now was built in 1967 and has the capacity of 20 million gallons of water a day,” Sean Benton, Water Assistant Manager, said.

The plant is due for a face lift. Benton said the project will not only fund renovations to the existing plant, but also pay for an expansion.

“It will have two new filters, another basin, administrative building, and all of the components that goes with it to treat the water,” Benton said.

Benton said this expansion project is the biggest capital project the city has ever been a part of.

Officials say it affects more than just the City of Monroe. It also impacts east of Monroe in areas that get their water supply from the plant, like Town & Country and Greater Ouachita.

“By having a good robust, good water treatment plant and water system, it gives a better opportunity for bring businesses and industries into the community,” Benton said.

He said the expansion will effect one of the holes at the municipal golf course, but they already have an alternative worked out.

“But we started prepping for this over two years ago, we actually relocated that hole to another location on the golf course, so that’s not going to effect the golf course as far as the play itself right now,” Benton said.

Benton said officials expect the expansion project to be complete by summer 2024. You can expect to see construction start within the next few months.