NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Early Friday morning, the New Orleans Fire Department began investigating a two-alarm fire in a Gentilly neighborhood.

According to NOFD, they received reports of a fire in the 4500 block of Frenchman Street around 2:34 a.m.

Firefighters reported that they responded to the location immediately and found an unoccupied single-family, camel-backed dwelling with a destroyed roof.

NOFD reported that the fire began to threaten the other structures to the left and right.

Due to the spread of the flames, NOFD called a second alarm about 20 minutes later.

4512 Frenchman and 4520-22 Frenchman, only received minor to moderate damage to their exterior walls from radiant heat reported NOFD.

It took 16 units and 45 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported.

NOFD said that the cause of this ‘very suspicious fire’ is currently under investigation.

According to reports,this was the second working fire at this address in less than a week.

The NOFD responded to a one-alarm fire at the very same location just this past Sunday at 3:12 a.m.