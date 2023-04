Photo courtesy of the 4 Paws Rescue, INC.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the 4 Paws Canine Carnival will be hosted at the 4 Paws Dog Park on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The event will include doggie carnival games, treat bags, backdrop for pictures, raffle table, costume contest and more. There will be a $5 admission fee per family.

For more information contact the 4 Paws Rescue, INC. at 318-251-3647.