4 arrested in fatal shooting at Bossier City apartment complex

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old in Bossier City late Wednesday night.

According to Bossier City police, 18-year-old Xavier Jackson was found with a gunshot wound to the abdominal area shortly after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Scott Street. He was taken to LSU Oschner Health Shreveport, where he died from his wounds.

Trevion Miles, 18 (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

According to BCPD, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit determined that 18-year-old Trevion Miles shot Jackson outside one of the apartments during a confrontation over alleged stolen property.

Detectives also say they found evidence that the suspect’s mother, Alisha Miles, and the suspect’s sister, Shambria Miles, along with family friend Kabreshia Sims, aided Trevion Miles in evading police. Miles was arrested Thursday morning.

34-year-old Alisha Sims, 19-year-old Shambria Miles, and 29-year-old Kabreshia Sims, all of Scott Street in Bossier City, are charged with accessories after the fact.

Alisha Smith, 34 (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

Shambria Miles, 19 (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

Kabreshia Sims, 29 (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

The four were booked into the Bossier City jail. Bond has not yet been set.

Jackson becomes the fourth homicide in Bossier City since the beginning of the year, and the second this week.

20-year-old Adrian Carradine was shot late Monday night at a home in the 1900 block of Alison Avenue. He later died at the hospital. Three people, including a 15-year-old female, were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

No arrests have been made in the slaying of 29-year-old Sheniquel Sade Oneal, who was found shot inside her SUV after it crashed off I-220 behind Promise Hospital on January 17.

Late on the night of January 21, Kalisca Williams was found shot inside her home in the 900 block of Whittington Street. 32-year-old Terrence Ted Brown of Burchett Street was arrested the following day and charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of the 26-year-old mother of five.