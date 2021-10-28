4 arrest made in Cruelty to Juveniles investigation in Concordia Parish

CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested four individuals for Cruelty to Juveniles. The crimes are said to have taken place at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia.

According to a Facebook post on The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s page, an investigation was opened on October 15, 2021 surrounding a complaint involving a 14-month-old boy who had been struck in the back while in the care of a worker at the daycare.

