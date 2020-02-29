39th annual Black Heritage Parade rolled out in Monroe

MONROE, LA (02/29/20)– As Black History Month wraps up, the Renaissance Movement Committee of Monroe celebrated with its 39th annual Black Heritage Parade. The parade included over 125 entries, ranging from history-themed floats to high school bands and dance teams. LSU National Champion football players, Rashard Lawrence and Cam Lewis helped lead the parade. Though the floats threw out candy and beads, the parade offered something deeper for those who attended. Remembering and honoring the important African American men and women that have paved the way for African Americans today.

“I feel like it’s important for everybody to come out, especially for the people who fought for us, like Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, even Robert F. Kennedy. So I feel like it’s very very important for everybody to come here,” said Tammy Pleasant, attended the parade.



The parade theme was “Dream, Imagine, and Inspire.”Aimed to teach the youth they can become anyone they aspire to be.