30,000 blue roofs installed after Hurricane Ida

Aerial view of blue roofs at Kenner, Louisiana. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has been tasked by FEMA to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. More than 30,000 temporary Blue Roofs have been installed with contractors averaging more than 1000 roof installs per day, weather permitting. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 30,000 blue roofs have been installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“I’m so proud of the team’s incredible efforts in this mission,” said USACE Hurricane Ida Response Team Commander Col. Zachary Miller. “We continue to work closely with our contractors and the public to ensure the remaining roofs are installed as quickly as possible.”

Operation Blue Roof offers homeowners temporary repairs to their storm-damaged roofs until permanent repairs can be made, according to FEMA officials.

The deadline to apply to the program was Oct. 15.

Residents can call customer service toll-free at 888-Roof BLU (888-766-3258) or visit Blueroof.us.