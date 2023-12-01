CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 3-month-old child is dead after being attacked by a hybrid wolf in Chelsea on Thursday.

According to Mayor Tony Picklesimer, emergency personel responded to a house on Highway 440 at 12:54 p.m. on Thursday on reports of a hybrid wolf pet attacking a 3-month-old baby.

The team were able to get the child from the animal and transport the child to Grandview hospital, where the baby later died.

The wolf was subsequently euthanized and taken to the Alabama State Diagnostics Laboratory in Auburn for further examination.

According to the Picklesimer, other children were in the home at the time of the incident and DHR and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.

“It’s been confirmed that one of our children here in Chelsea was killed by an exotic family pet and succumbed to their injuries yesterday afternoon after being taken to the hospital by Chelsea Fire & Rescue,” Picklesimer said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event. We lift up the family and all those affected with our deepest prayers and thoughts.”