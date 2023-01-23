SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Sugar Lane and Northside Road.

Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Sugar Lane on Sunday afternoon. Inside the home, they located three children and four women with gunshot wounds. The three children were all under the age of ten and the women were between 30 and 60 years old. All of the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Two of the victims do have life-threatening injuries. A male later arrived at the hospital with a minor graze wound and said he was in the house at the time of the shooting.

Investigators have collected over 40 bullet casings of various calibers from the scene.

Witnesses told detectives that multiple individuals got out of a dark-colored SUV in front of the home and fired at least 40 shots into the house.

The shooting is still under investigation, but it is believed that it is related to an ongoing dispute between two groups of people.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3 Tips app.