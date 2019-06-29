25K fireworks recalled after boy loses hand

(CNN Newsource) – (6/29/19) Thousands of fireworks have been recalled after an accident that caused a boy to lose his hand.

Grandma’s Fireworks in Indiana have been recalled after an accident caused a boy to lose his hand.

That’s 25,000 individual fireworks.

The products include names like “Rise to the East,” “Angry Elf,” and “Crazy Robot Flowers.”

The fireworks are apparently overloaded with pyrotechnics, which can cause bigger than expected explosions.

In March, a 12-year-old boy lost his hand after the broken end of a rocket exploded.

Another boy sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says anyone who purchased the fireworks should immediately stop using them and return them for a full refund.

All of the recalled products are listed here.

