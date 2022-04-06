ST. ROSE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a man in connection with an attempted murder investigation stemming from a shooting in St. Rose, La., on March 28.

According to the report, 22-year-old Troy Christopher Evans, Jr. was arrested and booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center on Tuesday. Evans is believed to have shot 42-year-old Jonathan Beason five times after the victim opened the door to the suspect.

All wounds were reported as non-life-threatening injuries.

Beason is in stable condition and he was able to identify the shooter to deputies as Evans.

Evans has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

If anyone has any information they are urged to contact Detective Jenni Barrette with the St.

Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or (985) 783-1135.