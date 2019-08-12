21-year-old man charged with Second Degree Kidnapping over the weekend

MONROE, La. — (8/12/19) A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged for Second Degree Kidnapping over the weekend.

On Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 6:35 a.m., Monroe Police officers were dispatched to a home on Barrington Drive in reference to a domestic complaint.

The witness told police she saw the arrestee, later identified as 21-year-old Emanuel Johnson, pull a black and white pistol on the victim. The witness said he then demanded her to get into his car, which she did.

Johnson fled the scene, but the witness was able to track the victim’s phone. Officers found Johnson on Louisville Avenue where he was placed into handcuffs.

Johnson told authorities nothing happened and he was not concerned about his arrest because he believed the victim would drop charges.

He was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center where he was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping.

His bond was set at $75,000.