21 dead, including 4 officers, in Mexican gunfight near Texas border

Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico (12/02/19)— Around noon on November 30, an hour long gunfight claimed the lives of 21 people, including four police officers.

According to Coahuila state Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme, an armed group of suspected cartel members stormed Villa Union, a town of about 3,000 residents, about an hour away from Eagle Pass, Texas, attacking local government offices, prompting state and federal forces to intervene.

Riquelme told local media that four police officers and ten suspected cartel members were killed in the initial confrontation and that several municipal workers were missing.

Then, on December 01, Coahuila state government officials stated that security forces had killed seven additional members of the hostile group, bringing the death toll to at least 21.

As videos of the shootout were posted on social media, showing burned out vehicles and the facade of Villa Union’s municipal office riddled with bullet holes, Riquelme told reporters the state had no choice but to act decisively to take back the town.

In the wake of the assault, the governor assured the citizens that security forces will remain in town for several days to restore a sense of calm.

