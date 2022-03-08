WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Green organization has scheduled a household hazardous waste collection event for Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 9 AM until 1 PM. The event will be at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center, located at 501 Mane Street in West Monroe.

The organization will accept household waste products such as latex paint, stains, antifreeze, household chemicals, motor oil, pesticides, fire extinguishers, electronics, prescription drugs, batteries, bulbs, and pool chemicals.

Ouachita Green will also accept recyclable materials such as clothing, household items, glass bottles and jars, paper, plastics (#1 and 2 only), cardboard, metal, white goods, and appliances.

The organization will not accept plastic bags, pool liners, water hoses, plumbing fixtures, and Styrofoam. Sharp objects, like needles, will only be taken if the participant transfers them to the provided container at the collection site.

The organization has partnered with the Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union to offer shredding services, but the document destruction services are limited to three boxes per household. The event is also taking in tires removed from rims, with a limit of five per household. The organization will also accept furniture.

Prohibited items include radioactive materials, compressed gas cylinders, ammunition, smoke detectors, and explosives. For more information, contact abrown@ouachitagreen.org or call (318)-355-5622.