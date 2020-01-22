2020 Pro Bowl Preview

NFC quarterback Russell Wilson, left, of the Seattle Seahawks with son Future Zahir Wilburn, and NFC quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints with sons Bowen Christopher Brees, Baylen Robert Brees, and Callen Christian Brees pose for a photo after Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

— Pro Bowl Week Culminates with AFC-NFC Matchup at Camping World Stadium in Orlando —

— All-Stars Face Off in Skills Showdown Airing Thursday, January 23 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN —

The 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played on Sunday, January 26, at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. Tickets to the game, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET and will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC and Disney XD, are on sale now at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale.

The Pro Bowl returns to Orlando for the fourth consecutive season and will feature the league’s all-stars and Legends Captains taking part in youth activities and community events during a week-long celebration of the football community.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will feature two new rule changes for this game only. Following a successful field goal or try attempt, the scoring team (Team A), has the following options:

1. Team A may elect to give Team B the ball at Team B’s 25-yard line (1st-and-10), beginning a new series of downs.

2. Team A may elect to take the ball at their own 25-yard line (4th-and-15).

If Team A is successful in making a first down, Team A will maintain possession and a new series of downs will continue as normal.

If Team A is unsuccessful in making a first down, the result will be a turnover on downs and Team B will take possession at the dead ball spot.

Additionally, the 2020 Pro Bowl will feature a rule change regarding pre-snap penalties.

It is not a false start if a flexed, eligible receiver in a two-point stance who flinches or picks up one foot, as long as his other foot remains partially on the ground, and he resets for one second prior to the snap. A receiver who fits this exception is not considered to be “in motion” for purposes of the “illegal shift” rules.

It is a false start if all 11 offensive players have been set for at least one full second, and any flexed, eligible receiver breaks his stance by picking up both feet.

The 44-man Pro Bowl teams are comprised of 21 offensive and 18 defensive players plus five specialists, including a long snapper. JOHN HARBAUGH and the coaches from the Baltimore Ravens will lead the AFC Pro Bowl team and PETE CARROLL and the coaches from the Seattle Seahawks will head the NFC squad.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Pro Bowler TERRELL DAVIS and Pro Football Hall of Famer and 11-time Pro Bowler BRUCE SMITH will serve as the 2020 Pro Bowl Legends Captains for the AFC, while Pro Football Hall of Famer and seven-time Pro Bowler DARRELL GREEN and NFL Legend and four-time Pro Bowler MICHAEL VICK will serve as 2020 Pro Bowl Legends Captains for the NFC.

Ten players from the two teams participating in Super Bowl LIV, the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS and SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS, were selected to the original Pro Bowl roster: defensive end FRANK CLARK, rookie return specialist MECOLE HARDMAN, wide receiver TYREEK HILL, interior lineman CHRIS JONES, tight end TRAVIS KELCE and quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES of the Chiefs and rookie defensive end NICK BOSA, fullback KYLE JUSZCZYK, tight end GEORGE KITTLE and cornerback RICHARD SHERMAN of the 49ers.

The Pro Bowl players were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counted one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who were selected to the Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online All-Star voting in 1995.

Under terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each player on the winning Pro Bowl team receives $70,000, while each player on the losing squad earns $35,000.

Pro Bowl tickets start at just $45 and are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. Get Access to Awesome as fans in attendance can watch and cheer on the Pro Bowl players as they enter the stadium on the Pro Bowl Red Carpet, bringing them closer than ever to the NFL’s All-Stars. Concession deals and “Kid Zone” activities will be available inside the stadium. Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy post-game fireworks to conclude the celebration.

Returning this year, the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, pitting AFC and NFC All-Stars against each other in unique competitions, will air on Thursday, January 23 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. Each Skills Showdown team will feature a mix of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs.

Green Bay’s DAVANTE ADAMS, Tampa Bay’s SHAQUIL BARRETT,Minnesota’s DALVIN COOK, Minnesota’s KIRK COUSINS, Chicago’s EDDIE JACKSON,New Orleans’ CAMERON JORDAN, Chicago’s CORDARRELLE PATTERSON, Detroit’s DARIUS SLAY, Dallas’ JAYLON SMITH and Seattle’s RUSSELL WILSON will represent the NFC in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

Baltimore’s MARK ANDREWS, Cleveland’s NICK CHUBB, Pittsburgh’s MINKAH FITZPATRICK, New England’s STEPHON GILMORE, Pittsburgh’s CAMERON HEYWARD, Baltimore’s LAMAR JACKSON, Cleveland’s JARVIS LANDRY, Denver’s VON MILLER and Houston’s DESHAUN WATSON will represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

Tickets for the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown are on sale now and can be purchased here.

FINAL 2020 PRO BOWL PLAYERS BY CLUB

PLAYER POSITION PRO BOWLS ARIZONA (2) Budda Baker Free Safety 2 Chandler Jones Outside Linebacker 3 ATLANTA (2) Austin Hooper Tight End 2 Grady Jarrett Interior Lineman 1 BALTIMORE (12) Mark Andrews Tight End 1 Orlando Brown Tackle 1 Morgan Cox Long Snapper 3 Marlon Humphrey Cornerback 1 Mark Ingram Running Back 3 Lamar Jackson Quarterback 1 Matthew Judon Outside Linebacker 1 Patrick Ricard Fullback 1 Ronnie Stanley Tackle 1 Earl Thomas Free Safety 7 Justin Tucker Kicker 3 Marshal Yanda Guard 8 ​ BUFFALO (3) Tremaine Edmunds Inside Linebacker 1 Andre Roberts Return Specialist 2 Tre’Davious White Cornerback 1 CAROLINA (1) Trai Turner Guard 4 CINCINNATI (1) Geno Atkins Interior Lineman 8 CLEVELAND (3) Joel Bitonio Guard 2 Nick Chubb Running Back 1 Jarvis Landry Wide Receiver 5 DALLAS (5) Amari Cooper Wide Receiver 4 Ezekiel Elliott Running Back 3 Travis Frederick Center 5 Jaylon Smith Inside Linebacker 1 Tyron Smith Tackle 7 DENVER (2) Von Miller Outside Linebacker 8 Courtland Sutton Wide Receiver 1 DETROIT (2) Kenny Golladay Wide Receiver 1 Darius Slay Cornerback 3 GREEN BAY (3) Davante Adams Wide Receiver 3 Kenny Clark Interior Lineman 1 Za’Darius Smith Outside Linebacker 1 HOUSTON (2) Laremy Tunsil Tackle 1 Deshaun Watson Quarterback 2 INDIANAPOLIS (4) Jack Doyle Tight End 2 Ryan Kelly Center 1 Darius Leonard Inside Linebacker 1 Quenton Nelson Guard 2 JACKSONVILLE (3) Josh Allen Defensive End 1 Calais Campbell Defensive End 4 DJ Chark Wide Receiver 1 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (2) Keenan Allen Wide Receiver 2 Melvin Ingram Defensive End 3 MINNESOTA (8) Dalvin Cook Running Back 1 Kirk Cousins Quarterback 2 Everson Griffen Defensive End 4 C.J. Ham Fullback 1 Danielle Hunter Defensive End 2 Eric Kendricks Inside Linebacker 1 Xavier Rhodes Cornerback 3 Harrison Smith Strong Safety 5 NEW ORLEANS (10) Terron Armstead Tackle 2 Drew Brees Quarterback 13 Jared Cook Tight End 2 Deonte Harris Return Specialist 1 Cameron Jordan Defensive End 5 Alvin Kamara Running Back 3 Wil Lutz Kicker 1 Andrus Peat Guard 2 Michael Thomas Wide Receiver 3 Larry Warford Guard 3 NEW ENGLAND (2) Stephon Gilmore Cornerback 3 Matthew Slater Special Teamer 8 PITTSBURGH (4) Minkah Fitzpatrick Free Safety 1 Joe Haden Cornerback 3 Cameron Heyward Interior Lineman 4 T.J. Watt Outside Linebacker 2 RAIDERS (1) Rodney Hudson Center 3 SEATTLE (2) Shaquill Griffin Cornerback 1 Russell Wilson Quarterback 7 TAMPA BAY (1) Shaquil Barrett Outside Linebacker 1 TENNESSEE (4) Jurrell Casey Interior Lineman 5 Derrick Henry Running Back 1 Brett Kern Punter 2 Ryan Tannehill Quarterback 1 WASHINGTON (1) Tress Way Punter 1

