2020 hurricane season nearing record number of named storms, ties with 2005

(KTVE/KARD) 2020 has been a busy year in the weather department and the hurricane season has certainly been no slouch. we’re going to break down in Louisiana and the ArkLaMiss and how that compares to years in the past.

There have been 28 named storms so far, which forced the National Hurricane Center to go into Greek names.

4 of which have made landfall in Louisiana… with zeta expected to be the fifth as it aims for southeast Louisiana. In 2019, there were only 18 named storms.

As we round out October, we are tied with the number of named storms from 2005, which was also a record setting year; but every year is different.

“We’ve tied the number of storms… but we’ve done it in a much quicker fashion. zeta in 2005 didn’t form until… the Christmas holiday” says Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd.

Even though storms averaged higher intensities through the 2005 season, storms in 2020 had a higher overall impact.

“We’ve been under tropical storm warnings multiple times this year. we’ve had hurricane warnings. we’ve had tropical storm warnings extend for the first time ever in our history into Arkansas at times. so it’s really the direct impacts in the ArkLaMiss that are so much more memorable from 2020 then they are to 2005” Floyd says.

The official hurricane season runs through November 30th, so we still do have a little bit more time to maybe break this record. However, as of now, Zeta is the only tropical system that we’re watching in the Atlantic.