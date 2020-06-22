2020 LPSC efficiency grant awarded to multiple local governments in Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, LA. (06/22/2020)– Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell awarded $1M in grants to multiple Northeast Louisiana parishes through the Energy Efficiency Program.

The grants will fund installation of high-efficiency LED lights and energy-efficient windows in buildings operated by local governments and public schools.

Commissioner Campbell said these improvements will lower electric bills by thousands of dollars for these institutions.

“We’ve had bad news now for a long time, this is good news,” Commissioner Campbell said. “A million dollars going back to the people of Northeast Louisiana and their agencies, so this is a happy day for Northeast Louisiana and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

The recipients of Campbell’s 2020 efficiency grants for public institutions in Northeast Louisiana are:

Concordia Parish School Board: $208,459

Town of Ringgold: $75,000

City of Grambling: $62,405

Town of Wisner: $80,000

Bienville Parish Police Jury: $64,429

Richland Parish School Board: $219,876

Town of Haynesville: $26,637

Village of Gilbert: $9,875

Tensas Parish Police Jury: $130,368

East Carroll Parish Sheriff: $137,912

The deadline for submitting applications for the 2021 LPSC efficiency grant to local governments is January 31, 2021.