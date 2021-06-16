2020 Louisiana legislative session proves beneficial for Northeast Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(KTVE/KARD) Local legislators and officials gathered at the Monroe Civic Center Wednesday to discuss the bills coming out of the 2020 Louisiana Legislative Session.

Many of the bills focused on pouring money into infrastructure improvements all across the state, but there were others geared towards helping Louisiana residents directly; these include easing taxes on feminine hygiene products,money for children and senior programs, as well as mandating kindergarten for Louisiana children.

Another recent topic was surrounding the bill that would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana.

Some of these bills will be paving the way to better roadways and infrastructure improvements across the twin cities.

“Georgia Street pump station; it’s going to help so many people move water in that area to get out. Another big one is the Kansas-Garrett interchange we’ve been talking about for a while. And then lastly for our region, I want to say a lot of engineering going there to the and the 6-laning of I-20” says Mayor Friday Ellis, City of Monroe.

This also includes a capitol outlay fund for a boardwalk for Monroe’s Riverwalk. Changes will also be coming to West Monroe.

“Funding for the Kiroli Road bridge, the only bridge, road that gets you into Kiroli Park is fully funded from what I understand as long as the Governor signs the bill. Also, there’s some funding for our Drago Street sewer lift station, which serves Thomas Road, Glenwood Hospital, west Monroe High School as well as 2,400 residents in the city” says Mayor Staci Mitchell, Mayor of West Monroe.