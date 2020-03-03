2 men in Louisiana cited for shrimping during closed season

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Wildlife agents confiscated around 3,000 pounds of shrimp from two men accused of illegally fishing for shrimp during the closed season in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said.

51-year-old Ronnie Williams and 47-year-old Daniel Pellegrin, both from Galliano, were found with two shrimp trawls and thousands of pounds of shrimp on a boat Monday night.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials cited them for trawling for shrimp during a closed season.

Being cited for shrimping during the closed season can come with a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail, a release from the department said.

