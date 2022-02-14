OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Two men are behind bars for illegally dumping used tires in the Lubenia Road area of Calhoun. A recent investigation by the Patrol Division Deputies led to the arrest of two suspects, Vintrone A. Jackson and Earl Bernard Haynes.







Courtesy of OPSO

According to a press release, both have been arrested and charged in connection to the dumping involving several hundred used tires that were being dumped on a wooded property.

Jackson has been charged with 14 counts of Gross Littering (used tires), two counts of Criminal Trespass and one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

Haynes has been charged with one count of Gross Littering, one count of Criminal Trespass and one count of Contributing to the delinquency of a Juvenile.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.