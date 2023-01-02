BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department says two young girls were killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve.

According to Addis police, a stolen vehicle being chased by the Baton Rouge Police Department ended up driving into West Baton Rouge Parish on LA-1.

The suspect, 24-year-old Tyquel Sanders, allegedly broke into a home on Blackwell Drive and stole a victim’s car. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but Zanders refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

Photo courtesy of Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say the suspected vehicle turned around, but officers were able to catch up to the suspects when a unit T-boned a vehicle that was coming from East St. Francis Street. The Addis Police Department says two girls were killed in the crash and a man in the backseat was sent to the hospital.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identified the two girls as Margaret “Maggie” Dunn, 17 and Caroline Gill, 15. Dunn and Gill were cheerleaders at Brusly High School.

Zanders made it back to Baton Rouge but was eventually caught when his car stalled on I-10 East at the Dalrymple Exit. He was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and home invasion.