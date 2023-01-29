SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wooden-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Arlington Avenue at 8:34 p.m. on Jan. 28, where they reported heavy flames and smoke on all sides of the vacant home. The heat of the fire caused an adjacent house to receive heavy fire and heat damage, but the occupant was able to escape unharmed.

SFD stated that the occupant of the adjacent home has family nearby to assist with resources, but the Red Cross has been notified in case additional help is needed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet by SFD fire investigators.

Twenty-seven firefighters and nine fire units brought the fire under control. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

Shreveport Fire Department crews responded to the 9300 block of Belden Drive at 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 29 and reported flames and smoke on the left side of a two-story, wood-framed residence. Firefighters entered the home and located the fire through the garage, extinguishing the flames. SFD reported that the front of the residence and the garage received heavy damage.

Ten fire units and 30 firefighters brought the fire under control, and the Red Cross was notified to assist with the needs of the home’s occupants.

No injuries to firefighters were reported.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau personnel ask those who need a free smoke detector to contact them at 318-673-6740.